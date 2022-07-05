TV actors Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are one of the most loved small screen couples who enjoy a massive fan following on social media. Popularly known as ‘JasLy’ by fans the duo was recently spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport as they jetted out of the city. Both Jasmin and Aly slayed in their casual outfits and nailed the perfect airport look.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan Reunite as Pathaan And Tiger in Aditya Chopra's Biggest Action Film Ever, Read Deets

In the photos, Aly can be seen in a monochrome jacket paired with a white T-shirt and beige joggers. He completed his look with a pair of black sneakers. On the other hand, Jasmin opted for a cute pink sweatshirt, and paired it up with black jeggings and a pair of white sneakers. Also Read - Video Of Karan Johar's Twins Yash And Roohi Greeting Paparazzi With A 'Namaste' Will Melt Your Hearts- Watch

They also posed for the paps before heading inside and going by their latest photos, the duo once again proved that they are one of the cutest couples in town. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Writes Sidharth Shukla's Name First While Signing Autograph, SidNaaz Fans Get Emotional- Watch Video

Check out Jasmin-Aly’s airport pics below:

On a related note, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin expressed their love for each other during Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 14 and ever since then the fans are going gaga over them. Ever since making their love public, the duo never shy away from expressing their love for each other and often share loved up pictures on social media.

Recently, Jasmin also celebrated her birthday with Aly and some close friends of the couple on June 28. Aly also gave his lady love a pair of beautiful diamond earrings and also shared a heartwarming post on social media with their picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ~ علی گونی (@alygoni)



On the work front, Jasmin will soon make her Punjabi movie debut with the film ‘Honeymoon’ opposite Gippy Grewal. Apart from this, reportedly Jasmin Bhasin has also signed her Bollywood film. It is penned by Mahesh Bhatt and presented by Vikram Bhatt and K Sera Sera.

All pics credit: Viral Bhayani