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Days after India-flagged vessels pass Strait of Hormuz, Iran proposes new protocol for passage of ships in the region

Days after India-flagged vessels pass Strait of Hormuz, Iran proposes ‘new protocol’ for passage of ships in the region

Iran has proposed a new protocol for ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz after India-flagged vessels recently navigated the key route.

Strait of Hormuz new rules- Representational image

Strait of Hormuz update: In a big development days after India-flagged ships, namely Shivalik, Nanda Devi and Jag Laadki passed through the Strait of Hormuz, currently controlled by Iran, carrying thousands of metric tonnes of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) to India amid the supply crunch, the Islamic Republic of Iran led by new Supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei, has proposed new regulations which should govern the movement of vessels through the narrow passage of Strait of Hormuz. Here are all the details you need to know about the new rules and regulations that Iran is planning to place on the movement around Strait of Hormuz.

What is the new rule around Strait of Hormuz?

Iran has indicated that it plans to introduce new regulations governing ship traffic through the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz after the current war comes to an end, suggesting a possible long-term change in how one of the world’s most important energy routes is managed.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the country’s recent decision to block vessels connected to nations allied with the United States and Israel from passing through the narrow waterway was taken due to wartime conditions. He defended the move as a necessary step during the conflict, emphasizing that security concerns and ongoing hostilities required stricter control over maritime traffic in the region.

How is Iran planning to govern Strait of Hormuz?

“From our perspective, this is a waterway located next to Iran. Naturally, we will not allow our enemies to use this waterway,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said about .

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The Iranian Foreign Minister also added that the conflict and security risks have already deterred many ships from transiting the route and Iran would push for a “new protocol” to govern future navigation in the region.

“We need to design new arrangements for the Strait of Hormuz and the way ships pass through it after the war, so that peaceful navigation can be permanently maintained under clear regulations, while taking into account Iran’s interests and those of the region,” he added in his statement.

Indian-flagged tanker ‘Jag Laadki’ reaches India

Indian-flagged tanker ‘Jag Laadki’, carrying around 80,886 metric tonnes (MT) of crude oil, arrived at Mundra Port in Gujarat on Wednesday amid the West Asia conflict, a report by PTI said.

A day earlier, LPG carrier ‘Nanda Devi’ arrived at Vadinar port in Gujarat’s Devbhumi Dwarka district, carrying 46,500 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) navigating through the Strait of Hormuz. On Monday, another vessel – ‘Shivalik’ – carrying LPG docked at Mundra Port.

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