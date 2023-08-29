LPG Cylinder Gas Prices Slashed By Rs 200: Check Rates in Your City

Home

At present, a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder in the national capital costs Rs 1,103 - more than double the rate it came for in May 2020.

LPG Cylinder Rates Revised

New Delhi: The Modi government on Tuesday announced the price cut in LPG gas by Rs 200 for all domestic consumers during the Union cabinet meeting. The cabinet has approved an additional subsidy under the Ujjwala scheme. The additional subsidy is Rs 200. Now subsidy will be Rs 400 per cylinder for Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries.

At present, a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder in the national capital costs Rs 1,103 – more than double the rate it came for in May 2020. It will cost Rs 903 when the decision is implemented from Wednesday. For Ujjwala beneficiaries, the price will be Rs 703 after considering the continuing Rs 200 per cylinder subsidy.

Announcing the decision, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the move is aimed at providing relief to households. Also, the government will provide an additional 75 lakh Ujjwala connections, which will take the total PMUY beneficiaries to 10.35 crores.

Here’s the list of cylinder prices effective Wednesday (source Goodreturns):

City Prices effective Wednesday (Rs/14.2 kg cylinder)

New Delhi: 903

Mumbai: 902.5

Kolkata: 929

Chennai: 908.5

Bengaluru: 905.5

Ahmedabad: 910

Hyderabad: 955

Patna: 1,001

Bhopal: 908.5

Jaipur: 906.5

Lucknow: 940.5

The government in June 2020 had stopped giving LPG subsidies. Cooking gas across the country was priced at market rate, which rose to ₹1,103 in the national capital.

The government in June 2020 stopped giving LPG subsidies. Cooking gas across the country was priced at market rate, which rose to Rs 1,103 in the national capital. The only subsidy that was available was for poor women who got free connections under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. The government gave Rs 200 per cylinder subsidy for up to 12 refills in a year. This subsidy was transferred into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries, who bought LPG at market price from the dealer.

The move to cut prices by Rs 200 would bring back the subsidy regime unless the government were to ask the oil companies to absorb the cut and not compensate them.

