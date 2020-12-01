The prices of non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) were left unchanged at existing levels on December 1. According to the Indian Oil Corporation data, the price of non-subsidised LPG remained at Rs 594 per cylinder (14.2 kilograms) each in Delhi and Mumbai with effect of December 1. This is a fifth month of no change in the rates following increases in June and July. Also Read - From Money Transaction Rules to ATM Withdrawal, Changes That Will Come Into Effect From December 1 | Full List

594.00 With Effect From December 1

594.00 November

594.00 October

Kolkata

620.50 With Effect From December 1

620.50 November

620.50 October

Mumbai

594.00 With Effect From December 1

594.00 November

594.00 October

Chennai

610.00 With Effect From December 1

610.00 November

610.00 October

(Source: iocl.com)

The user must know that the rates of non-subsidised LPG cylinders are reviewed on a monthly basis and any changes are effected on the first day of each month. Cooking gas rates vary in different parts of the country due to local taxes.

Out of the four metros, non-subsidised LPG was the most expensive in Kolkata. In Delhi and Mumbai each, the rate is Rs 594 per cylinder and ₹ 610 per cylinder in Chennai. Currently, the government subsidises 12 cylinders of 14.2 kilograms each per household every year.