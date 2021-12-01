New Delhi: The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder for commercial usage was today hiked again putting more burden on the common man and traders. The price of the 19-kg commercial cylinder has been increased Rs 100 per cylinder. This is a second hike after the price was increased on November 1.Also Read - LPG Gas Price Hike: Why LPG Cylinder Price is up by Rs 265? Explained

LPG Commercial Gas Cylinder Price Today

Following the hike, the price of the 19-kg commercial cylinder will now cost Rs 2101 in Delhi. The price of LPG commercial cylinder in Mumbai is Rs 2,051 per cylinder. In Kolkata, the price is Rs 2,174.50 per cylinder. The LPG commercial gas cylinder price in Chennai is 2,234.50 per cylinder.

Earlier on November 1 the price of LPG commercial cylinder was hiked by Rs 266 to Rs 2000.50. Prior to the November 1 hike, LPG commercial cylinder used to cost Rs 1734 in the national capital. However, there was no increase in price of domestic LPG cylinders.

Meanwhile, the price of non-subsidized 14.2 kg cooking LPG gas cylinder price in Delhi is Rs 899.50, in Kolkata Rs 926, in Mumbai is Rs 899.50 and in Chennai is Rs 915.50 per cylinder.