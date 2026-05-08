WATCH: LSG pacer Prince Yadav uproots Virat Kohli's off-stump, Delhi youngster meets legend and...

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LSG Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Watch Prince Yadav uprooting Virat Kohlis off-stump with wicked inswinger

LSG Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Watch Prince Yadav uprooting Virat Kohli’s off-stump with wicked inswinger

Lucknow Super Giants pacer Prince Yadav is well and truly living the dream in the on-going 2026 Indian Premier League season. Last night, in match number 50 against the reigning champions Royal Challe

Lucknow Super Giants' players celebrate after taking the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Thursday, May 7, 2026. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow Super Giants pacer Prince Yadav is well and truly living the dream in the on-going 2026 Indian Premier League season. Last night, in match number 50 against the reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the right-arm pacer bowled an absolute peach 0f a delivery to get the all important wicket of none other than former RCB captain Virat Kohli, that too, for a duck.

Highlights In just his 2nd delivery, Prince uprooted Virat Kohli's off-stump with a brilliant in swinging ball that absolutely bamboozled the IPL legend, who had to depart for a 2-ball duck

It was only a few days ago that Prince Yadav opened up on his desire to play alongside Virat Kohli at the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup. Fast forward to 7th May, in front of home support at the Ekana Stadium, Prince executed something that even he wouldn’t have imagined.

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After the Lucknow Super Giants posted a 200+ total on the board in the 1st innings, RCB were in need of a solid start in a slow and sluggish track but it wasn’t going to be the case. Bengaluru went with the opening combination of Jacob Bethell and Virat Kohli but the Englishman was sent back to the pavilion for 4 runs by Mohammed Shami in just the 5th delivery of the 2nd innings.

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In the very next over, Prince Yadav was handed the new ball and boy oh boy, he delivered when LSG needed him the most. In just his 2nd delivery, Prince uprooted Virat Kohli’s off-stump with a brilliant in swinging ball that absolutely bamboozled the IPL legend, who had to depart for a 2-ball duck.

Watch the video

There wasn’t much for Kohli to do as the ball squeezed past his bat and pad to hit the off-stump while he stood still in his stance. It was the former India captain’s first duck of the 2026 IPL season and it directly affected the result as well with RCB, despite putting up a strong fight, went on to drop 2 crucial points to make the top-4 race wide open.

Prince Yadav greeted by Virat Kohli after the match

Once the match ended with Lucknow winning by a narrow margin of 9 runs, Prince Yadav had his moment with Virat Kohli, who appeared to be greeting and appreciating the LSG bowler. Notably, it was Kohli’s first duck in 9 years while chasing a target in the IPL but it had no effect at all on the legendary batter.

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While speaking to the broadcasters, Prince Yadav also revealed that it was Virat Kohli who suggested him to bowl in that particular length, especially when the ball moved around off.

“After the last match I was talking to Virat bhaiya, and he only told me – as long as it’s moving around off a length, stick to that length.” – Prince Yadav told the broadcasters.

Up next, LSG will take on the Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, May 10 whereas RCB will fly back home to welcome another 5-time champions Mumbai Indians on the same day in the evening.

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