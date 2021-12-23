New Delhi: One person was killed and five injured after a bomb went off in the district court complex in Ludhiana on Thursday, prompting the Punjab government to declare a high alert in the state. Section 144 has been imposed in Ludhiana by the Punjab administration as the Union Home Ministry has sought a detailed report from the state government.Also Read - High Alert in Punjab After 2 Killed in Ludhiana Court Blast; MHA Seeks Report | 10 Points

As per the reports, the blast took place at 12:22 pm inside a bathroom on the second floor of the court building. The blast wrecked a wall of the bathroom, shattered window panes in adjoining rooms and broke windscreens of some cars parked below, triggering panic in the busy court complex. Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against an unknown person in connection with the blast that took place at the Ludhiana court complex.

Ludhiana Court blast: NSG team visits site, CM Channi meets injured| Key Points

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla briefed Home Minister Amit Shah after speaking with Punjab top officials on the Ludhiana District Court explosion incident, sources were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

A team of National Security Guard (NSG) visited the explosion site at the Ludhiana District Court Complex to probe the matter.

Punjab | A team of National Security Guard (NSG) visits the explosion site at the Ludhiana District Court Complex to probe the matter. One person died and five others got injured in the incident. pic.twitter.com/CqxtczTEYH — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2021

Punjab CM Channi, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, visited a hospital in Ludhiana to meet the injured. He also summoned a meeting later in the day in Chandigarh.

Explosion at Ludhiana District Court Complex | Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi meets injured persons at the hospital pic.twitter.com/y3aXlo99Oz — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2021

The blast comes days after the alleged sacrilege bids at the Golden Temple in Amritsar and a gurdwara in Kapurthala followed by the lynching of two men.

Over the past months there have also been cases of drones being spotted near the Pakistan border, with authorities suspecting that they could have dropped arms or explosives.

Punjab CM Channi expressed fear that an attempt was being made to spread anarchy in the state ahead of the assembly polls. “Our police is capable of maintaining law and order. But which agencies which are trying to disturb Punjab’s peace will become clear as investigations are on,” CM Channi said.

Channi told reporters in Chandigarh, “As elections near, some anti-national and anti-state forces are trying to commit such disgusting acts, and for this the government is alert and the people should also be alert.”

Deputy CM Randhawa, who is also the state’s home minister, said some external forces could be trying to destabilise Punjab, and alluded to Pakistan. Punjab has been put on high alert, he said.

Several advocates complained of lax security arrangements at the complex, and Randhawa said more metal detectors will be installed there.

Asked if it could be a human bomb or a fidayeen suicide attack, Randhawa said nothing can be ruled out. “A DNA test will be conducted on the unidentified man found dead at the blast site. CCTV footage will also be examined,” he added.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the area has been sealed and forensic teams will collect samples from the site. Initial reports said two people were killed, but police later clarified that only one man had died.

Former chief minister Amarinder Singh said he was saddened after hearing that two people had died. PunjabPoliceInd must get to the bottom of this, he tweeted.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal expressed shock. “Pb govt must focus on law & order instead of political vendetta to ensure peace & communal harmony in State,” he said in a tweet.

The Aam Aadmi Party called it a conspiracy and said the Channi government had completely failed in maintaining law and order in the state.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana expressed deep shock over the blast, saying such incidents in quick succession across the country is a “worrisome” trend. He hoped that law-enforcing agencies will pay necessary attention to ensure protection for the court complexes and all the stake holders.

