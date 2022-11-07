Lunar Eclipse 2022: 6 Facts Why This Last Blood Moon Cannot Be Missed

Lunar Eclipse 2022: 6 Facts Why This Last Blood Moon Cannot Be Missed (AP Photo)

Chandra Grahan 2022: This years last lunar eclipse will be observed all across the globe on November 8. This Tuesday is going to be a big day specially for all science enthusiasts because this blood moon is not be seen again for at least next three years.

Known as a blood moon, it will appear a reddish-orange from the light of Earth’s sunsets and sunrises. At the peak of the eclipse, the moon will be 242,740 miles (390,653 kilometers) away, according to NASA scientists. Binoculars and telescopes will enhance viewing, provided the skies are clear.

LUNAR ECLIPSE 2022: MUST KNOW FACTS ABOUT LAST BLOOD MOON

Better catch the moon’s disappearing act Tuesday — there won’t be another like it for three years. As an extra treat, Uranus will be visible just a finger’s width above the moon, resembling a bright star. Totality will last nearly 1 1/2 hours — from 5:16 a.m. to 6:41 a.m. EST — as Earth passes directly between the moon and sun. Places where it will be visible -The total lunar eclipse will be visible throughout North America in the predawn hours — the farther west, the better — and across Asia, Australia and the rest of the Pacific after sunset. South America will get a glimpse of Tuesday’s lunar eclipse, weather permitting. Striking out altogether, Africa, the Middle East and most of Europe will have to wait until 2025. Where to watch: Among those providing a livestream of Tuesday’s lunar extravaganza: Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles and the Italian-based Virtual Telescope Project.

It’s the second total lunar eclipse this year; the first was in May. The next one won’t be until 2025. Plenty of partial lunar eclipses will be available in the meantime.

CHANDRA GRAHAN 2022: THESE INDIAN CITIES WILL WITNESS IT FIRST

Itanagar, Kohima, Agartala, Guwahati will observe the total eclipse prior to other cities. The last blood moon of the year can be seen in Delhi, Mumbai, Nagpur, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Srinagar and few more.

HOW TO WATCH LUNAR ECLIPSE 2022

You don’t need any special equipment to observe a lunar eclipse, although binoculars or a telescope will enhance the view and the red colour. Apart from this, people can also watch it online.