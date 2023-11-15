Home

Lundra Assembly Constituency: Can Congress Maintain Dominance Or Will BJP Stage Resurgence

The Congress has won the Lundra Assembly seat nine times since the constituency was carved out in 1962.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections: Located in Surguja district of Chhattisgarh, Lundra Assembly Constituency is one of the 90 Legislative Assembly constituencies in the state which is reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribes.

The Lundra Assembly Constituency is considered a Congress stronghold since its formation in 1962, although its very first representative was Atmaram Ingole of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh (a predecessor of modern-day BJP). The Congress has won the Lundra Assembly seat nine times since the constituency was carved out in 1962. The BJP, its main rival, has won four times.

In the 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections, Congress leader Dr. Pritam Ram retained the seat for the grand-old party by defeating his closest rival, Vijaynath Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party by a hefty margin of 22,179 votes.

Lundra Assembly Constituency: Main Candidates

This year’s Assembly polls will once against witness a close battle between incumbent Congress MLA Dr. Pritam Ram as he looks to retain the seat for the ruling party against his main rival, BJP candidate Prabhoj Binj even as Aam Aadmi Party’s Alexander Kerketta will be eyeing to make some inroads for the Arvind Kejriwal-led party in Chhattisgarh.

The BJP has gone all guns blazing as it attempts to oust the Congress from power in Chhattisgarh. The saffron party has deployed its star campaigners, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other big guns from the party, who held election rallies in the states in a bid to sway voters.

Chhattisgarh is poised to feature a head-to-head poll battle between the ruling Congress and the BJP.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections: Key dates

Date of nomination: 30 October 2023

Nomination ends: 31 October 2023

Last date of withdrawal: 02 November 2023

Date of polling: November 17, 2023

Date of counting/ declaration of results: December 3, 2023

