New Delhi: The annual Lyrid meteor shower are expected to peak on Friday night, after nearly a three-month-long gap of shooting stars. However, The moon could prevent people from witnessing the rare phenomenon due to its brightness. Astronomers have long said that meteor showers are best observed in the early morning right before dawn due to the brightness of the moon. This time the moon is expected to play spoilsport, reducing the visibility by 20-25 per cent.

What is Lyrid meteor shower?

The Lyrid meteor is a debris field in Earth's orbit which has been left behind by Comet Thatcher when it was on its way to the Sun in its orbit. When the earth passes around this debris field in its orbit every year, the remains of the comet enter the planet's upper atmosphere and burn up from friction, which leaves behind a trail of shooting stars called the Lyrid Meteor Shower.

How long has it been around?

The Lyrids have been observed for 2,700 years and are known for their bright and fast meteors, though not as fast or as copious as the famous Perseids, according to NASA. Lyrids often leave glowing dust trails behind them as they dash past the Earth's atmosphere and can be observed for several seconds.

Lyrid meteor shower: When to watch?

Active since April 15, the meteors will peak in Indian skies on Friday night and will continually pass traverse till April 29 at around 10-15 meteors per hour. Travelling away from the Sun at present, Comet Thatcher will start its return course in another 45 years.

People from which cities in India can watch Lyrids meteor shower tonight?

The Lyrids meteor shower can be watched across all cities in India. It is slated to peak around 8.31 pm in Delhi, Kolkata, and in other parts of the country, Shilpi Gupta, Scientific Officer with the MP Birla Planetarium was quoted as saying by indiatoday.in.