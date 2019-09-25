New Delhi: Two children belonging to Dalit families were allegedly thrashed and beaten to death by a group of people for allegedly defecating in front of a panchayat building in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

According to police reports, the incident took place in Bhavkedhi village on Wednesday morning. Sirsod police station’s inspector R S Dhakad said that the two children, Roshani, 12, and Avinash, 10, were rushed to the district hospital after suffering severe injuries in the incident. However, the doctors declared the two children brought dead. An investigation is underway to arrest the culprits, Dhakad said.

This is not the first time that people belonging to the Dalit category are being lynched in the name of petty crimes. Just two days ago, a 40-year-old Dalit man was beaten till unconscious in Rajasthan for allegedly stealing a water pump in Ghatoli area of Jhalawar district.

When Dhulichand was on his way to a nearby village, Purilal Tanwar, his sons, Devi Singh, 23, and Mohan, 20, and the other men confronted him, the SHO said. He said a heated exchange between Dhulichand and the group of men over the stolen hand pump soon turned violent and he was beaten up badly.

Dhulichand’s body was handed over to his family on Saturday after a post-mortem, the officer said.

(With PTI inputs)