Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023 Live Updates: Exit Poll Predictions Makes BJP Confident; All Eyes on Counting of Votes on Dec 3

live

Exit polls suggest that the BJP is leading over the Congress and is likely to retain Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023 Vote Counting: The countdown has begun for the vote counting, and in this term, there is a tough fight between the BJP and the Congress. The initial results suggest that the saffron party is leading in several constituencies, including Budhni, the Assembly seat from where Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is contesting. On the other hand, Congress’s Chief Ministerial candidate Kamal Nath is also prepared to give a tough fight to the saffron party, promising a resounding win in the state.

