Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023 Live Updates: Will Exit Poll Predictions Come True? All Eyes On Counting Of Votes On Dec 3

MP Assembly Election: Early Trends shows that the saffron party is leading in most of the seats out of 230 Assembly seats.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Live Updates: Early Trends Indicate BJP Ahead, Congress Chasing

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023 Results: The BJP and Congress are head-to-head as the counting of the votes progresses. The initial results suggest that the saffron party is leading in several constituencies, including Budhni, the Assembly seat from which Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is contesting. On the other hand, Congress’s Chief Minister face, Kamal Nath, is leading from the Chhindwara seat. Currently, the counting of votes is underway, and final results will come in the evening.

