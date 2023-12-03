Home

Madhya Pradesh Result 2023 Live Updates: Counting Of Votes To Begin Shortly For Shamshabad, Mandsaur, Maihar, Burhanpur, And Ashok Nagar Seats

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Keep yourself updated with all the latest developments regarding the Assembly elections on India.com.

Madhya Pradesh Election Result 2023 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023 will begin at 8 am on Sunday. Emerging trends for all 230 Assembly constituencies will become apparent as the day progresses. However, the final results for the Shamshabad, Mandsaur, Maihar, Burhanpur, and Ashok Nagar seats are expected to be clear by noon. The state went to the polls on November 17 in a single phase to elect representatives on 230 Assembly seats, with roughly 71.16 percent of eligible voters exercising their franchise. The BJP has been in power in Madhya Pradesh for the last 15 years, with a brief interruption when the Congress made a comeback in the 2018 elections, winning 114 seats. However, in March 2020, the BJP returned to power in the state after the collapse of the Congress government.

