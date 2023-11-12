‘Ye Toh Thehre Pardesi’ : Kamal Nath An ‘Outsider’, Can’t Be Trusted, Says CM Chouhan

Home

Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan claimed that Kamal Nath, the state Congress chief, can't be trusted as he was not born in Madhya Pradesh and hence his loyalties lie elsewhere.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during an election campaign for the state assembly elections, in Dhar district, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Madhya Pradesh Election: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Sunday launched another stinging attack on his arch rival Kamal Nath, calling the Congress veteran an “outsider” for the state who cannot be trusted. Modifying a line from a popular Hindi song, Chouhan sang, “Ye toh thehre pardesi, sath kya nibhayenge” (he is a stranger, won’t stay with us)” while referring to Nath and questioning the former chief minister’s loyalty to the state.

Addressing a poll rally in the Berasia assembly seat of Bhopal district, Chouhan claimed that the opposition Congress would create confusion and make false promises and cautioned people not to make the “mistake” of trusting the grand-old party.

“They will not fulfil their promises as they have nothing to do with the people. Anyway, Kamal Nath Bhaiya is not from Madhya Pradesh. We were born here. Where was he (Nath) born, tell me,” he asked.

The Chief Minister claimed that Kamal Nath, the state Congress chief, can’t be trusted as he was not born in Madhya Pradesh and hence his loyalties lie elsewhere.

He said that when Nath was the chief minister, he would often rue about shortage of money for developmental works.

“I am saying that there is no shortage of money with me for developmental works,” Chouhan said, assuring people that he would carry out all works.

Chouhan also addressed rallies in Khurai assembly seat of Sagar district, Sarangpur of Rajgarh district and Kukshi in Dhar district to canvass for BJP candidates.

Chouhan can pursue acting career in Mumbai after losing MP polls: Nath

Meanwhile, earlier today, Kamal Nath, in a scathing attack against Shivraj Chouhan, expressed confidence that the incumbent Chief Minister’s days are numbered. However, the BJP leader won’t be jobless when he’s ousted from power as he can pursue an acting career in Mumbai because “he’s a very good actor”.

“Shivraj Singh Chouhan won’t be Chief Minister after some days but he won’t become unemployed. He is a very good actor. He will go to Mumbai and pursue acting and make Madhya Pradesh proud,” Kamal Nath said while campaigning in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district.

#WATCH | Sagar: Madhya Pradesh Congress president and former CM Kamal Nath says, " Shivraj Singh Chouhan won't be CM after some days but he won't become unemployed, he is a very good actor, he will go to Mumbai and will pursue acting and will make Madhya Pradesh proud" pic.twitter.com/GkFsHtlAiR — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2023

Sharpening his attack against the Chief Minister, Kamal Nath said, “Today our youths are unemployed; our farmers do not have work. Shivraj Singh, what are you worth? Please tell the people.”

Kamal Nath expressed confidence that the Congress government will come to power in Madhya Pradesh overthrowing the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.

“I am campaigning everywhere and people in Madhya Pradesh will be voting the Bharatiya Janata Party government out of power,” he said.

The former Chief Minister asked the voters to vote for “truth” and not him nor the Congress party in the election.

“This is not the time for slavery or lies. A new era is going to come in Madhya Pradesh. Do not vote for Kamal Nath or the Congress on November 17 but vote for truth. This will secure the future of Madhya Pradesh and our youth,” he said.

Madhya Pradesh is set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies)

