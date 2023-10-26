Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023: BJP Fields Bunty Sahu Against Kamal Nath In Chhindwara

Home

For this term's assembly elections, the grand old party has fielded former chief minister Kamal Nath for the Chhindwara seat. He will be contesting against BJP's Vivek Banti Sahu.

Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023: Chhindwara is one of the significant Assembly constituencies among the 230 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh and has traditionally been a Congress stronghold. It falls within the Chhindwara Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. Classified as a semi-urban constituency, Chhindwara is situated in the Chhindwara district within the Mahakoshal region of the state. It’s noteworthy that the Chhindwara Assembly constituency has historically been a stronghold for former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who secured victory in the seat nine times before passing it on to his son Nakul in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Nakul, running as a Congress candidate, managed to win the seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, despite the strong Narendra Modi wave at that time. The Election Commission (EC) has announced the schedule for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election, with the state’s polls set to take place in a single phase on November 17, and the vote counting scheduled for December 3 of this year.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Current Government

The BJP has been in power in Madhya Pradesh for the last 15 years, with a brief interruption when the Congress made a comeback in the 2018 elections, winning 114 seats. However, in March 2020, the BJP returned to power in the state after the collapse of the Congress government.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Chhindwara Candidates

For this term’s Assembly elections, the grand old party has fielded former chief minister Kamal Nath for the Chhindwara seat. He will be contesting against BJP’s Vivek Banti Sahu.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Chhindwara Previous Election Result

In 2018, Congress’s Deepak Saxena secured victory with a substantial margin of over 14,547 votes, defeating BJP’s Choudhary Chandrabhan Singh Kuber Singh. Saxena received more than 1,04,034 votes, while Singh secured 89,487 votes, resulting in a vote percentage of 50.47 percent.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Chhindwara Voters Breakup

The Chhindwara constituency has a total electorate of 2,62,745 eligible voters. These voters are divided into 1,33,068 male and 1,29,671 female voters, according to the data from the Election Commission.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Important Dates

Current Term Ending Date: January 6, 2024.

January 6, 2024. Majority seats: 116 seats.

116 seats. Date Of Notification: October 21.

October 21. Last Date Of Nominations: October 30.

October 30. Date For Scrutiny Of Nominations: October 31.

October 31. Last Date For Withdrawal Of Candidatures: November 2nd , 2023.

November 2nd , 2023. Voting Date: November 17th, 2023.

November 17th, 2023. Result Date: December 3rd, 2023.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Madhya Pradesh News on India.com.