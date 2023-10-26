Home

Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023: Congress Fields ‘Ramayan’ Actor Vikram Mastal Against Shivraj Singh Chouhan In Budhni

Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023: For this term's assembly elections, the grand old party has fielded Vikram Mastal for the Budhni seat. He will be contesting against the incumbent Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023: The Budhni constituency is one of the crucial seats among the 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh. Classified as a rural seat, Budhni is part of the Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency and falls under the Sehore district in the Malwa North region of Madhya Pradesh. Notably, Budhni Assembly seat has historically been a stronghold for Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. In the 2018 Assembly elections, he secured victory here, defeating former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Arun Yadav. The Election Commission (EC) has announced the schedule for the Madhya Pradesh assembly election, with the state’s polls scheduled in a single phase on November 17, and vote counting set for December 3 this year.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Current Government

The BJP has been in power in Madhya Pradesh for the last 15 years, with a brief interruption when the Congress made a comeback in the 2018 elections, winning 114 seats. However, in March 2020, the BJP returned to power in the state after the collapse of the Congress government.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Budhni Candidates

For this term’s assembly elections, the grand old party has fielded Vikram Mastal for the Budhni seat, who is best known for his role as Lord Hanuman in the 2008 television series ‘Ramayan.’ He will be contesting against the incumbent Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Budhni Previous Election Result

In 2018, Shivraj Singh Chouhan secured victory with a substantial margin of over 58,000 votes, defeating former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Arun Yadav. The saffron party’s Chouhan received more than 123,492 votes, while Yadav secured more than 64,493 votes, resulting in a vote percentage of 60.25 percent.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Budhni Voters Breakup

The Budhni constituency has a total electorate of 2,44,580 eligible voters. These voters are divided into 1,27,847 men and 1,16,724 female voters as per District Election Office Sehore.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Important Dates

Current Term Ending Date: January 6, 2024.

January 6, 2024. Majority seats: 116 seats.

116 seats. Date Of Notification: October 21.

October 21. Last Date Of Nominations: October 30.

October 30. Date For Scrutiny Of Nominations: October 31.

October 31. Last Date For Withdrawal Of Candidatures: November 2nd , 2023.

November 2nd , 2023. Voting Date: November 17th, 2023.

November 17th, 2023. Result Date: December 3rd, 2023.

