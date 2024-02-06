Madhya Pradesh Fire Live: 8 Killed, Dozens Feared Trapped in Firecracker Factory Blast, PM Modi Announces Ex-gratia

Home

The blast, that occurred at a factory situated on Magardha road in Bairagarh village of Harda, was so intense that its effect were felt in a radius of 15 kilometers.

Representative Image

BHOPAL: In an unfortunate incident, at least 11 people have lost their lives and dozens sustained injuries in a massive explosion at an illegal firecracker factory at Harda district of Madhya Pradesh. According to the reports, the injured have been rushed to the hospital. The blast, that occurred at a factory situated on Magardha road in Bairagarh village of Harda, was so intense that its effect were felt in a radius of 15 kilometers. “These are the people who had died mainly of stampede after the blast, we are yet to reach the actual blast site as fire is on and fire-fighters are working to douse the fire,” Harda Kotwali police station in-charge, Abdul Raees Khan told TOI.

