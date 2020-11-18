Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to form a ‘Gau Cabinet’ (Cow Cabinet) for the protection and promotion of cattle in the state. Animal Husbandry, Forest, Panchayat, Rural Development, Home and Farmer Welfare departments will be a part of the one-of-its-kind cabinet. Also Read - MP Government to Bring Bill Against 'Love Jihad' in Next Assembly Session: Narottam Mishra

Taking to Twitter, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan wrote, "A decision has been taken to set up a 'gau cabinet' for the protection and promotion of cattle in the state. Animal husbandry, forest, panchayat and rural development, revenue, home and farmers welfare departments will be included in the cow cabinet."

The first meeting of the newly-constituted Cabinet will take place on Gopashtami, November 22, at 12 pm in Agar Malwa.

Earlier this year, the Madhya Pradesh had allocated Rs 11 crore for feeding over 180,000 cows in government-run shelters in the state.

“This budget of Rs 11 crore means Rs 1.6 per day only to feed a cow. A steep cut from the Rs 20 per day, per cow, given earlier. Not only this, the first of its kind scheme of inviting people for donation for cow-protection has led to collection of only Rs 22,000 so far and has proved to be a flop show,” an unnamed Madhya Pradesh government official had said in August.

Notably, India’s first cow sanctuary was established at Madhya Pradesh’s Agar Malwa in 2017. The Kamdhenu Gau Abhyaran, spread across 472 hectares, could house up to 6,000 cows in full capacity, however, it was later privatised due to financial crises.