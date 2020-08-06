Madhya Pradesh Lockdown Latest News: Keeping in view the rising cases of coronavirus, the Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday decided impose lockdown on Sunday in Bhopal. Also Read - Open Hotels, Gyms, Weekly Markets in Delhi: Kejriwal's 3 Proposals For Unlock 3

Issuing a statement, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that the curfew will remain in place between 10 PM and 5 AM in the whole state.

However, the state government said the hotels and restaurants can now function till 10 PM in the state. It is being done as part of the Unlock 3 guidelines issued by the Central government.

“It has been decided that lockdown will be in place on Sundays only in Bhopal and some other districts. Hotels and restaurants can now function till 10 PM. The curfew will remain in place between 10 PM and 5 AM,” Narottam Mishra said.

— ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

He said that the district administrations will have to seek separate permissions for extending the lockdown under special circumstances.

The development comes as the state on Tuesday recorded 797 fresh COVID-19 cases, 172 of them from Bhopal, taking the infection count in the state to 35,082.

With 12 more people succumbing in the day, the toll went up to 912. Among new cases, the highest 172 cases were reported from Bhopal, followed by 89 in Indore, 83 in Gwalior and 60 in Jabalpur.