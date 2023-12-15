Home

News

Madhya Pradesh: Houses Demolished, Meat Shops Closed In Anti-Crime, Law Drive As New Government Starts Action

Madhya Pradesh: Houses Demolished, Meat Shops Closed In Anti-Crime, Law Drive As New Government Starts Action

Authorities in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal district Thursday bulldozed the house of a man accused of grievously injuring a BJP worker during an assault earlier this month. In the first bulldozer action authorized by new Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the house of Farukh Raine, was demolished in Janta Colony area by local authorities.

Image: Screengrab from video shared on X.

Bhopal: Mohan Yadav, the new chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, has taken action against crime and illegal activities in the state. On his first day in office, Yadav ordered the demolition of the houses of three accused in a recent murder case in Bhopal. In Ujjain, 10 meat shops were demolished on charges of violating the law.

Trending Now

The demolition of the houses in Bhopal is being seen as a message from the new government to criminals. The demolition of the meat shops in Ujjain is being seen as an attempt to enforce the law against illegal activities.

You may like to read

In Ujjain, 10 meat shops were demolished on charges of violating the law. The shops were operating without permission in the Nagjhiri area of the city. Officials said that all people running such establishments without permission have been asked to close them down or face action.

In Bhopal, the houses of three accused in a recent murder case were demolished. The accused, Farukh Rain, Bilal, and Aslam, are alleged to have attacked a BJP official, Devendra Thakur, after the results of the Bhopal Central Assembly election were announced. The Bhopal Central seat was won by Congress candidate Arif Masood.

Loudspeakers banned in MP

In his very first action after taking charge as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav on Wednesday issued a directive prohibiting the use of loudspeakers at religious places beyond permissible decibel levels. Holding his first cabinet meeting after taking the oath of office, he also banned the sale of meat and fish in open places.

The decision to prohibit the use of loudspeakers beyond permissible decibel limits was the first order signed by Yadav after taking charge, he told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

Yadav, who is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has promised to take a tough stance on crime and illegal activities. He has said that he will not tolerate lawlessness in the state.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.