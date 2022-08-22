Madhya Pradesh Rains: At least 39 districts, including the capital city Bhopal has been put on red alert after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, as intermittent showers continued to lash in large parts of the state. The weather department has asserted that a depression over northeast Madhya Pradesh will weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next 24 hours.Also Read - Video: Motorist Slaps Woman Toll Plaza Employee When Asked to Pay Tax in MP's Rajgarh

Madhya Pradesh Rains: Here’s Your 10-Point Cheatsheet