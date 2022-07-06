Bhopal: Polling for the first phase of elections to urban bodies in Madhya Pradesh is underway in 44 districts, including for municipal corporations of Indore and Bhopal since 7 am on Wednesday. Of the 14% voter turnout reported till 9 am, 16% male voter turnout has been reported and 12.5% female voter turnout has been reported. The polling process will end at 5 pm and the second phase of polling will be held on July 13.Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Local Body Polls 2022: 413 Municipalities to Go For Voting in July| Details Here

A total of 101 candidates are in the fray for the post of mayor in 11 municipal corporations while 11,250 candidates are contesting for 2,808 posts of corporators in 133 urban bodies. Of the total 2,850 posts of corporators in 133 bodies, 42 were already elected unopposed.

A total of 1.04 crore voters are expected to exercise their franchise in the first phase of polling, the official said.

Earlier on Tuesday, State Election Commission (SEC) Commissioner Basant Pratap Singh said that all the preparations have been completed and polling teams have reached their respective booths.

As many as 13,148 booths have been set up for polling in 133 urban bodies, including 11 municipal corporations, 36 municipalities and 86 Nagar Parishads. Singh said 3,296 booths have been declared as sensitive.

Votes are being cast for municipal corporations including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Chhindwara, Ujjain, Sagar, Singrauli and Satna.

EVMs will be used in the polling at all the places, Singh said, adding that white and pink colours will be displayed in the EVMs for the post of mayor and the corporator, respectively. Similarly, yellow and blue colours will be displayed, respectively, for the post of the corporator in municipalities and Nagar Parishads, he said.

The SEC commissioner said that about 79,000 employees are engaged in the electoral work while 27,000 personnel are deployed for security duty.