New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude measuring up to 3.5 was recorded in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Thursday morning, civic officials told news agency PTI.

“The magnitude of the earthquake was 3.5. There were no reports of damage to property or casualty,” stated news agency PTI quoting Santosh Kadam, the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) Chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). Kadam also noted that the tremors of the quake were first felt at around 7.20 AM at Dhundalwadi village in Dahanu taluka of Palghar, added the report.

Two days back, a 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck the village in Palghar. Such frequent tremors have been occurring in Dhundalwadi since November 2018. In fact, the entire Palghar district is prone to such quakes. On February 1, a two-year-old girl died in a quake that hit Palghar. Notably, three earthquakes measuring 4.1, 3.6 and 3.5 on the Richter scale hit the district at 2:06 PM, 3:53 PM and 4:57 PM respectively on the same day.

In another instance, an earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale hit the Palghar region in Maharashtra on January 21 this year. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the earthquake was located at a latitude of 20.0 degrees North and longitude of 72.9 degrees East and occurred at a depth of 5 km.

(With agency inputs)