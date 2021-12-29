Amravati: In a tragic incident, four employees of an engineering college were electrocuted to death in Amravati district of Maharashtra Wednesday afternoon.Also Read - Breaking: Maharashtra Releases Fresh Guidelines for New Year's Celebrations | Check SOPs Here

The deceased, employees of the private college, have been identified as Akshay Sahebrao Sawarkar (25), Gokul Shalikramji Wagh (28), Prashant Selukar (30) and Sanjay Dandnaik (45), all residents of the district.

As per the reports of news agency PTI, the incident took place at around 12.30 pm when the victims were painting the newly-constructed entrance gate of the Pote College of Engineering, run by BJP MLC and former state minister Pravin Pote, at Kathora Road.

The iron ladder they were using for the painting work came in contact with an overhead electric cable and all four received electric shock, leading to their death on the spot, police official told the news agency.