New Delhi: All 288 Assembly constituencies of Maharashtra will go to the polls today. Prominent candidates include Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, former CMs Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan, Shiv Sena’s Aaditya Thackeray. The MNS has fielded 101 candidates. About 1,400 Independent candidates are also in the fray. In the 2014 elections, the BJP won 122 seats, the Sena-63, the Congress-42 and the NCP-41. (Full Coverage here)

Over 1,000 crorepati, 916 candidates with criminal cases in fray

As per a study conducted by ADR, 1,007 crorepati candidates are contesting the election. About 916 candidates have declared criminal cases.

150 women but only 46 from main parties

As many as 150 women are contesting the Assembly election in Maharashtra. The ruling BJP-Shiv Sena and opposition Congress-NCP have fielded 46 women candidates.

What’s brewing between BJP and Sena?

Though BJP and Sena are in an alliance, Sena is taking potshots at the BJP. A day ahead the state goes to the polls, the Shiv Sena on Sunday sought to know why top BJP leaders held so many rallies when chief minister Devendra Fadnavis claimed there was no opposition in the state. In a column in Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, Sanjay Raut claimed that the poll plunge of Aaditya Thackeray will change the state’s political dynamics.

Pawar Power

Veteran leader Sharad Pawar has been at the forefront of Congress-NCP combine in the state. Congress, on the other hand, remained mostly missing from the picture. The senior leader was seen campaigning amid heavy rains.

Main issues: Farm and jobs

There were over 12,000 farmer suicides between 2015 and 2018 in Maharashtra. Job loss is another major issue.