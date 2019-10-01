New Delhi: Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly polls, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Tuesday released the first list of candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Election. Pramod (Raju) Ratan Patil will be contesting the 2019 election from Kalyan Rural Assembly constituency, whereas Prakash Sukhdev Bhoir will be seen trying his luck from the Kalyan West. On the other hand, the party has fielded Mayor Ashok Murtadak to contest from Nashik East and Sandeep Deshpande has also got the ticket to contest from Mahim.

Prior to this, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) earlier in the day also released the list of their candidates contesting from 125 seats in the Maharashtra assembly election. The party has given the ticket to CM Devendra Fadnavis to fight for the seat from Nagpur South West. Additionally, Pankaja Munde, who is the daughter of late former Union Minister Gopinath Munde will try her luck from Parli. Also, the Maharashtra unit chief of BJP, Chandrakant Patil will contest from Kothrud.

As per the announcement made by BJP leader Arun Singh, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who recently joined BJP after quitting Congress, will also be seen contesting from Shirdi.

Five years ago, in 2014 Assembly elections, the BJP did get the majority of seats and had to reconcile with Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena which managed to win 62 seats and ended up as the runner up.

This year, both the parties will contest the election together as per the announcement made by Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray in a press conference. Notably, the last date to file the nomination is October.