New Delhi: Maharashtra has recorded 30.61% voter turnout till 2 pm for the elections to its 288-seat Assembly. Polling began at 7 am today and will continue till 6 pm. According to the Met department, it may rain in many parts of Maharashtra today, but till now there were no such reports. (Full coverage on Assembly elections 2019)

Till 1 pm, the districts of Mumbai Suburban, Mumbai City and nearby Thane recorded pathetic polling figures of 16.84%, 16.71% and 14.74% respectively. According to official data on the Election Commission’s app ‘Voter turnout’, the combined turnout for Haryana and Maharashtra was a 17.59% till noon.

The estimated turnout in Haryana till 12 pm was 23.27% while it was 16.48% in Maharashtra.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was one of the first voters from Nagpur. “We have been targeted for the last 90 years. So, there is no need to worry as the society is one and will always be one. It is politics, all this is part of it. But the society is one and will always will one,” he said.

Celebrities, including Bollywood actors and sportsperson, came out to vote presenting a starry spectacle near the voting booths. “I appeal to all citizens of Maharashtra to come out and vote in large numbers,” said actor Aamir Khan.

Meanwhile, the Congress complained of EVM glitches. According to reports, the state Congress unit sent 187 complaints to the Election Commission.

The main contest is between the ‘Mahayuti’ or grand alliance led by the BJP, and the ‘maha-aghadi’ (front) led by the Congress and NCP. Among other parties, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has fielded 101 candidates.

As many as 1,400 Independents are also in the fray. Prominent candidates include Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis from Nagpur South-West, and his predecessors from the Congress — Ashok Chavan, who is contesting from Bhokar in Nanded district, and Prithviraj Chavan, who is seeking a re-election from Karad South in Satara district. The election campaign, which ended on Saturday evening, was dominated by the BJP’s aggressive narrative of the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.