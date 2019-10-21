New Delhi: Complaints of voter lists not getting updates regularly is not new, but this particular case of Manjula Modi is pretty curious as she found that she died twice as the Bandra resident went to cast her votes along with her husband today morning.

This is not the first time that election officials have said to Manjula that her name doesn’t appear on their list. During the Lok Sabha elections, too, when she went to cast her vote, she was told that her name was struck off as she apparently ‘died’. She was asked to re-register with the election commission so that she can vote in future.

According to reports, Manjula Modi got herself re-registered which took her at least four visits to the election office. She received the new voter ID card about 15 days ago. But as it seems, though a new card was registered in her name, the list was possibly not updated.

The state, overall, recorded abysmal voter turnout. Maharashtra has recorded 44% voter turnout till 3 pm for the elections to its 288-seat Assembly. Polling began at 7 am today and will continue till 6 pm. According to the Met department, it may rain in many parts of Maharashtra today, but till now there were no such reports.

Till 1 pm, the districts of Mumbai Suburban, Mumbai City and nearby Thane recorded pathetic polling figures of 16.84%, 16.71% and 14.74% respectively. According to official data on the Election Commission’s app ‘Voter turnout’, the combined turnout for Haryana and Maharashtra was a 17.59% till noon. Prominent candidates include Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis from Nagpur South-West, and his predecessors from the Congress — Ashok Chavan, who is contesting from Bhokar in Nanded district, and Prithviraj Chavan, who is seeking a re-election from Karad South in Satara district.