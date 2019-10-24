New Delhi: Maharashtra will come to know which way it voted in the Assembly elections, which were held across the state, in single-phase, on October 21. The early trends from the Maharashtra election show the BJP taking the lead in most seats.

BJP has fielded Rahul Kul from Daund, who won from this seat in 2014 as RashtriyaSamaja Paksha candidate. RameshappaThorat from the NCP is Congress-NCP alliance contestant from this seat.

A seat held by NCP’s Anil Tatkare, Shrivardhan will see his daughter Aditi contest from here in 2019. Shiv Sena’s Vinod Ghosalkar, BSP’s Suman Sakpal, Sanjay Gaikwad from MNS etc. Are other major candidates from here.

The Mahad seat was won by Shiv Sena’s Maruti Gogawale in 2014 and he will contest from here again in 2019. Devendra Gaikwad of MNS, Manik Jagtap of Congress represent other major parties from here.

Junnar seat’s current MLA is MNS’ BhimajiSonawane who was victorious from here in 2014 and will look to win again five years later. Atul Benke of NCP, Sahebrao Shinde of BSP, too, are contetsing from here.

Ambegaon is an NCP-held seat whose candidate DilipDattatreya Patil won from here five years ago and has been retained by his party this time as well. BankeleBhivsen of Shiv Sena, Ravindra Chavan of BSP etc. Are other candidates from this constituency.

KhedAlandi has Shiv Sena’s Kashinath Pacharne as its MLA. This time, his party colleague GireNamdeo will be contetsting from this seat. Candidates representing other major parties are Dilip Mohite of NCP, BSP’s Nitin Gawai etc.