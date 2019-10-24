Assembly election results: The counting of votes for Armori, Gadchiroli, Aheri, Rajura, Chandrapur and Ballarpur Seats in Maharashtra that went to poll in the Assembly Election 2019 on October 21 will begin at 8 AM and a final picture is expected to be clear by noon. Armori, Gadchiroli, Aheri, Rajura, Chandrapur and Ballarpur witnessed a tough contest between the candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-Indian National Congress (INC). Some independent candiates are also in the fray.

Take a look at some details about the Armori, Gadchiroli-Chimur, Aheri, Rajura, Chandrapur and Ballarpur Seats in Maharashtra:

Armori: This constituency is reserved for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates. In 2014 Assembly elections, BJP’s Krushna Damaji Gajbe had wrested Armori from the sitting MLA Anandrao Gangaram Gedam of Congress. For 2019 elections, both BJP and Congress had retaind their old candidates Gajbe and Gedam respectively.

Gadchiroli-Chimur: This seats is currently represented by BJP’s Ashok Mahadeorao Nete. Notably, the BJP leader had won the seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,36,870 votes. To retain the seat, the BJP has yet agan fielded Nete to take on Nandev Dalluji Usendi of the Congress.

Aheri: This constituency is reserved for ST category. In 2014, Ambrishrao Raje Satyavanrao Atram of the BJP won the seat by defeating NCP candidate Dharmarao Atram. For 2019 polls, BJP had retained Ambrishrao to take on Atram Deepak Dada of Congress

Rajura: This constituency witnessed a direct contest between BJP and Congress candidate. For 2019 polls, BJP had fielded Sanjay Yadavrao Dhote, Congres had nominated Subhash Ramchandrarao Dhote. This constituency is curently represented by Sanjay Yadaorao Dhote of BJP.

Chandrapur: Chandrapur seat is reserved for SC candidates. At present it is represented by BJP’s Shamkule Nanaji Sitaram. For 2019 Assembly polls, BJP has retained Sitaram while Congress has fielded Mahesh Marotrao Mendhe.

Ballarpur: BJP’s Mungantiwar Sudhir Sachhidanand is represneting the Ballaarpur seat currently. In 2014 polls Sacchidanand had won the seat by bagging 103718 votes. For 2019 polls, BJP has retained Sachchidanand to take on Congress’ Vishwas Anandrao Zade.