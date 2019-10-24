New Delhi: Result of single-phase elections in Maharashtra, which were held across the state on October 21, will be announced on Thursday. Vote-counting will begin at 8 AM, with first trends expected to emerge by 10 AM. (Click here for all Maharashtra Assembly Election news)

The Belapur seat is currently held by the ruling BJP’s Manda Vijay Mhatre who was once again fielded from the constituency by the saffron party. She is up against Ashok Ankush Gawade of the NCP, Avhad Sachin Bharat of the BSP, Gajanan Shkikrushna Kale of the MNS and others, including Independent candidates. Congress has not fielded a candidate here due to its alliance with the NCP, which will see both parties contest on 125 seats each out of total 288, with 38 seats given to smaller allies.

The high-profile Borivali seat is currently held by Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde. In 2004 and 2009, Tawde’s party colleague Gopal Shetty, who is currently Lok Sabha MP from Mumbai North, too, won from this constituency. For the 2019 polls, the party fielded Sunil Dattatreya Rane who is facing Kumar Khilare of the Congress, Rajesh Mallah of the BSP and Dhirubhai Gohil of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Party.

Dahisar, too, is currently held by the BJP for whom Chaudhary Manisha Ashok, who is a first-time MLA won the seat in 2014. In 2009, Shiv Sena’s Ghosalkar Vinod Ramchandra was victorious from here. 2019 sees Manisha Ashok up against Congress’ Arun Sawant, Rajesh Gangaram Yerunkar of the MNS and BSP’s Harshatai Chowkekar, among others.

In 2014, the Magathane seat was won by Shiv Sena’s Prakash Surve, who has been fielded again by the Sena from here. There is no BJP candidate on this seat due to its alliance with the Sena, which sees the former contest on 150 and the latter on 124 seats. The remaining 14 seats will be contested by smaller allies. Surve is competing against Nayan Kadam of MNS, NCP’s Manishankar Chauhan (no Congress candidate here), Rajaram Jashav of the BSP etc.

BJP’s Sardar Tara Singh holds the Mulund seat currently but has been replaced by party colleague Koteka Chandrakant for 2019, who is up against Govind Singh of Congress, Shriram Kamble of BSP and Harshala Chavan of MNS, among others.

Vikhroli will see Shiv Sena’s 2014 winner from here, Sunil Raut, try to once again woo the voters to help him repeat the feat. Up against him will be NCP’s Dhananjay Pisal, Vinod Shinde of MNS, Shailesh Sonawane of BSP etc.