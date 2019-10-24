New Delhi: As early trends have started emerging, the BJP and Shiv-Sena alliance is all set to walk over with a comfortable majority. The alliance has already reached the halfway mark. As the early trends show, all star candidates are leading from their seats. According to Election Commission official trends for Maharashtra Assembly Elections, BJP leading in 99 constituencies, Shiv Sena leading in 60 constituencies, NCP leading in 48 constituencies & Indian National Congress in 40.

Here are the top 5 takeaways from the early trends:

Aaditya Thackeray Leading

The first Thackeray scion to contest poll battles is likely to taste massive success in his debut as according to the early trends, Thackeray is leading in Worli constituency

Pankaja Munde Trailing

Pankaja Munde is again trailing from Parli constituency while NCP’s Dhananjay Munde is leading by a margin of 4,300 votes.

NCP Ahead of Congress

NCP has leads in seats more than the Congress in Maharashtra. All Exit Polls predicted more seats for the NCP this time.

Pawar leading

Former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has established a comfortable lead over his BJP rival Gopichand Padalkar in Baramati.

Devendra Fadnavis set to come back

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is leading by a margin of over 7,000 votes after round 3 of counting