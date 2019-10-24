Maharashtra Assembly Results 2019: Jamner, Muktainagar, Malkapur, Buldhana, Chikhali and Sindkhed Raja Seats present a spectacular electorate battle as Muktainagar already grabbed headlines over candidates. Counting of votes to all these seats will begin at 8 am. (Full Coverage here)

Jamner is a BJP stronghold as BJP leader Girish Mahajan has been winning the Jamner seat since the 1994 Assembly polls. BJP has fielded Girish Mahajan from the constituency for the sixth consecutive time, while MNS has fielded Vijayanand Kulkarni and NCP has given a ticket to Madan Jadhav, who is an assistant to party MLC Dhananjay Munde.

The fight is Muktainagar will be interesting as the BJP has fielded six-time Muktainagar MLA Eknath Khadse’s daughter Rohini from this seat, which was being held by his father so far.

In Malkapur, the BJP has fielded five-time MLA Chainsukh Sancheti, while the Congress has fielded Rajesh Ekade from the seat. Sancheti has been victorious on the seat five times since having won in 1985 as an Independent ticket candidate, while Congress has won only once in Malkapur since 1980.

In 2014, Buldhana was won by Harshwardhan V Sapkal of the Congress. This year, Abdul Rajjak Abdul Sattar of the BSP, Sanjay Rambhau Gaikwad from Shiv Sena, and incumbent MLA Sapkal from Congress will be contesting.

Chikhli is presently held by Rahul S Bondre of the Congress. Incumbent MLA Bondre of Congress is contesting against Shweta Vidyadhar Mahale from BJP and Parveen Bi Sayyed Harun from the BSP.

In 2014, Dr Khedekar S Narsinghrao of the Shiv Sena wrested control of Sindkhed Raja from the NCP. Shiv Sena has again fielded Dr Khedekar against four-time MLA Dr Rajendra Bhaskarrao Shingane from the NCP. This constituency is the birthplace of Shivaji Maharaj’s mother Jija Bai.