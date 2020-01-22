New Delhi: Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday informed that the Maharashtra State Cabinet has proved the proposal to keep malls, shops open whole night from January 27.

Soon after the crucial decision was taken in the state cabinet, Aaditya Thackeray said that Mumbai will be kept open 24×7 from January 27 and the state cabinet has given nod to the proposal.

“Malls, shops, eateries, multiplexes in non-residential areas like BKC, Nariman Point will remain open 24×7,” Aaditya Thackeray said.

Last week Aaditya had also said that the state government is planning to keep multiplexes, shops and eateries to operate 24×7 in gated communities of Mumbai on an experimental basis. “It will be implemented from January 26. The decision was taken in a meeting with BMC and police officials,” he had said.

As per the decision from the state cabinet, these establishments will be kept open 24×7 in Fort and Kala Ghoda in South Mumbai and Bandra Kurla Complex in the west.

However, the tourism minister had mentioned that the government will not impose the decision on all as it can be optional for some who don’t want to keep it open.

“It will be decided by the owners of the establishments whether they want to open their pubs, eateries and mall at night or not,” he had said.

He had also said that the whole purpose of keeping these establishments open all the time is to generate employment and revenue for the state government.