New Delhi: Amid rising coronavirus cases, Maharashtra, Health Secretary Pradeep Vyas has asserted that if the rise in daily infection continues at the same pace, there could be three lakh active cases in the state in the first week of April. His remarks come a day after the state detected 25,833 fresh COVID-19 cases (the highest single-day spike this year), taking the tally to 23,96,340, while the death toll jumped to 53,138 with 58 new fatalities. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the state is facing the second peak of the pandemic. Also Read - After Maharashtra, These 3 States Could Become Next Coronavirus Hotspots

Here are 10 key points to know about Maharashtra’s grim situation