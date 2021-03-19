New Delhi: Amid rising coronavirus cases, Maharashtra, Health Secretary Pradeep Vyas has asserted that if the rise in daily infection continues at the same pace, there could be three lakh active cases in the state in the first week of April. His remarks come a day after the state detected 25,833 fresh COVID-19 cases (the highest single-day spike this year), taking the tally to 23,96,340, while the death toll jumped to 53,138 with 58 new fatalities. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the state is facing the second peak of the pandemic. Also Read - After Maharashtra, These 3 States Could Become Next Coronavirus Hotspots
Mumbai Lockdown News
Here are 10 key points to know about Maharashtra’s grim situation
- Maharashtra accounted for 63.21 per cent of the daily new cases, the Union health ministry data showed.
- The country’s two worst-affected regions continue to be Mumbai Circle and Pune Circle with the highest number of cases and fatalities.
- The death toll in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has surpassed the 20,000-mark to reach 20,009 with 14 deaths in the past 24 hours – making it the worst-hit in the country.
- While the death rate is low in the current wave, the high number of cases poses a serious concern for the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government.
- The state government has, however, broadly indicated that a second total lockdown may not be possible in the current scenario and given the public sentiments.
- The burden of cases and fatalities is heavy in Mumbai, Nashik, and Nagpur circles, with Aurangabad and Latur circles also recording increasing figures in recent weeks.
- Yesterday, CM Uddhav Thackeray asked divisional commissioners to ensure that restrictions that have already been announced are being implemented strictly, and there are adequate tracking and testing.
- On district Collector, Dr Manik Gursal directions, all government and private schools, colleges, hostels in Maharashtra’s Palghar district have been shut till further orders.
- On March 17, 30 people and a teacher from an ashram school tested positive for coronavirus in Palghar. The school has now been declared a COVID-19 containment zone.
- Experts have attributed the resumption of Mumbai local trains and laxity in following COVID-19 protocol as reasons behind the corona surge.