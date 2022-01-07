Mumbai: As many as 20 staff members of Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. Sample testing of people staying at the minister’s residence has been done, said the State Home Minister’s Office. Additionally, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pawar on Thursday said she has tested positive for coronavirus.Also Read - Param Bir Singh's Allegations to Save Himself From Legal Action, Will File Defamation: Anil Deshmukh

Yesterday, Maharashtra reported a 36%rise in Covid-19 cases in the past day. The state added 36,265 new Covid-19 cases, including 79 cases of the Omicron variant. With these additions, the state's coronavirus tally rose to 67,93,297, while the death toll increased to 1,41,594.

India registered 1,17,100 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, 28.8% higher than yesterday. It brings the total caseload to 3,52,26,386.

The top five states combined account for 67.29% of the new cases reported. Maharashtra, with 36,265 cases in the last 24 hours, is responsible for 30.97% of the new cases.