New Delhi: After the MLAs took the oath on Wednesday in an early-morning ceremony, technically the state got a cabinet with no one to head it. It’s a rare case as first the chief minister takes an oath, followed by others. In the recent instance of Haryana too, the CM and the deputy CM took oath much before the rest of the Assembly. Even the three-day BJP government in Maharashtra started with the swearing-in of the CM and the deputy CM.

The rule is that the CM first takes oath and then forms the government. Then others take the oath. But the Supreme Court interim verdict mandated that the newly elected MLAs would have to be sworn in on Wednesday for which the unprecedented situation arose.

So now, once Uddhav Thackeray takes the oath as the CM, he will have to form the cabinet. In the first cabinet meet, the schedule of the next full session of the Assembly will be decided. The floor test will be held in that session.

Maharashtra remained under President’s rule from November 12 to 23 after no political party was able to form a government.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to appoint a pro-tem speaker and ensure all elected members of the House are sworn in today by 5 pm.

The BJP-led government, which was formed with the support of NCP leader Ajit Pawar on November 23, collapsed on Tuesday afternoon, after Ajit Pawar stepped down as Deputy Chief Minister and Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister.

The ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’, comprising the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress, on Monday submitted a letter claiming support of 162 MLAs to the governor.

The NCP has announced that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray would be the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He will be sworn in as Chief Minister on Thursday evening at the Shivaji Park in Dadar, the place where his party holds the traditional Dussehra rally each year.