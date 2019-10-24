New Delhi: Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray won from the Worli constituency — a traditionally safe seat for the Shiv Sena. Aaditya Thackeray’s win was widely predicted not only because Worli is Sena’s stronghold, but also the young Thackeray scion enjoys much popularity in Worli.

Aaditya has been the first from his family to contest in an election since the foundation of the Shiv sena by his grandfather Bal Thackeray.

While the victory will formally launch Aaditya Thackeray in the political spectrum of the state, this will also be a shot in the arm of the Sena to bargain with its alliance partner BJP. If the Sena manages to win enough seats, Aaditya Thackeray could eye the deputy CM post.

Sena leader Datta Nalawade represented Worli from 1990 to 2004. In 2009, Sachin Ahir (NCP) won Worli as MNS split votes. Sena’s Sunil Shinde won Worli in 2014.