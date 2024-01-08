By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Maharashtra Fire: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Uran, Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot | Watch
Huge fire breaks out in a warehouse in Maharashtra's Uran, fire tenders present on the spot.
#WATCH | Huge fire breaks out in a warehouse in Maharashtra’s Uran, fire tenders present on the spot pic.twitter.com/FWnxWnriQL
— ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2024
