Maharashtra Fire: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Uran, Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot | Watch

Huge fire breaks out in a warehouse in Maharashtra's Uran, fire tenders present on the spot.

Mumbai: Huge fire breaks out in a warehouse in Maharashtra’s Uran, fire tenders present on the spot.

#WATCH | Huge fire breaks out in a warehouse in Maharashtra’s Uran, fire tenders present on the spot pic.twitter.com/FWnxWnriQL — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2024

