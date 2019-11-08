New Delhi: A day before the term of the present Assembly in Maharashtra ends on November 9, incumbent Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis resigned from the Chief Minister post on Friday. Addressing a press meet soon after meeting the Governor, Fadnavis slammed Shiv Sena for mudslinging and non-cooperation, making it clear that no government formation is yet on the cards.

“This is not the way to form an alliance government. Maharashtra is not a small state. We, the BJP, never spoke ill of the Sena or Sena leaders. I am very close to Uddhavji. But the Sena is hurling abuses on us. This is not a way to form the government,” Fadnavis said.

“The governor has asked me to be the acting CM,” he added.

Dismissing Sena’s claim of 50 per cent of the CM post, Fadnavis said that he was not aware of any such agreement. It might be a deal struck between Uddhav Thackeray and Amit Shah. “But I was present throughout. There was no talk of equally sharing the CM post in my presence,” Fadnavis said.

“Balasaheb Thackeray is respected by all of us. In fact, we even never said anything against Sena leaders,but in the past five years and especially last 10 days, the kind of statements which were made against our top leadership including Modi ji was not tolerable,” Fadnavis said.

Even when Fadnavis sent across a strong message to Sena that the BJP is not going to put up with the caustic and corrosive language in which Sena mouthpiece editorial pieces have been attacking the BJP, it clarified that doors are open for talks on the formation of the government. “I called Uddhavji, but he didn’t take my calls,” Fadnavis said in the press meet where he enumerated how the state prospered under his leadership and thanked the people and political leaders of the state for giving him the opportunity.

On the other hand, Sena didn’t show any signal of yielding as Sena MP Sanjay Raut reiterated Sena’s claim of striking a 50:50 deal with the BJP before entering into the alliance.