New Delhi: The month-long impasse in Maharashtra has finally come to an end as the 288 elected MLAs will take the oath on Wednesday, a day before the state gets Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as the chief minister. A special Assembly session has been called for the administering of the oath of the MLAs.

Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar resigned from their respective posts of CM and deputy CM on Tuesday ahead of the Supreme Court-mandated floor test in the Assembly.

“If the floor test is delayed, there is a possibility of horse-trading, it becomes incumbent upon the Court to act to protect democratic values,” said the court, while it was hearing a petition by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine that had challenged the government formation in Maharashtra, calling it “undemocratic and unconstitutional”.