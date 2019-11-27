Live Updates

    We are happy that Ajit Pawar has come back. He is also here today. He is a part of NCP. Going forward, we would work under his guidance, said NCP leader Rohit Pawar

    Former Deputy CM takes oath

    As NCP leader Ajit Pawar took the oath as an MLA on Wednesday, it seemed ironical as he took the oath as the deputy CM on Saturday
    Why all eyes are on Aaditya Thackeray

    While Maharashtra is all set to get a Sena CM after 20 years as Uddhav Thackeray takes the oath as the CM on Thursday, this is the first time that there will be an elected Shiv Sena leader. Aaditya Thackeray was the first member of the Thackeray family to have contested in an election
    Former CM Devendra Fadnavis took oath

    Supriya Sule greets Aaditya Thackeray

    Ready to work hard, says Supriya Sule

    Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the MLAs, Supriya Sule said the three-party government is ready to work hard
    NCP leader Supriya Sule welcomes all MLAs

New Delhi: The month-long impasse in Maharashtra has finally come to an end as the 288 elected MLAs will take the oath on Wednesday, a day before the state gets Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as the chief minister. A special Assembly session has been called for the administering of the oath of the MLAs.

Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar resigned from their respective posts of CM and deputy CM on Tuesday ahead of the Supreme Court-mandated floor test in the Assembly.

“If the floor test is delayed, there is a possibility of horse-trading, it becomes incumbent upon the Court to act to protect democratic values,” said the court, while it was hearing a petition by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine that had challenged the government formation in Maharashtra, calling it “undemocratic and unconstitutional”.