New Delhi: Amid the raging controversy over the use of loudspeakers, Section 144 of the CrPC will be enforced in the Aurgangabad district administration till May 9. The prohibitory orders issued by Aurangabad Police Commissioner Nikhil Gupta have been clamped ahead of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's scheduled rally on May 1. The order will come into effect from 12.01 am on May 25.

Section 144 in Aurangabad: Check List of Restrictions Here

Gathering of 5 or more persons is strictly prohibited in any public place.

A person cannot carry weapons, swords, sticks, guns.

A person cannot carry any inflammable substance.

No announcements can be made.

Songs or sounds which can hamper public peace are prohibited.

Demonstrations and sit-ins restricted.

Raj Thackeray Proposed Rally on May 1

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray said would be holding a rally on May 1 (which is observed as Maharashtra Day) to protest against the recital of azaan from loudspeakers atop mosques.

Earlier last week, the Maharashtra Director General of Police had instructed all police units in the state to strictly enforce the law and Supreme Court's guidelines on the use of loudspeakers in the wake of Raj Thackeray's demand that loudspeakers on mosques be removed by May 3.