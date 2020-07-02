Maharashtra Lockdown Extension: Though the process of unlocking has begun across the country, the number of rising COVID-19 cases is forcing several states to reimpose fresh restrictions. Maharashtra is one of the worst-hit states by the novel coronavirus in India. The Uddhav Thackeray-led government has extended the lockdown till July 31. But if you are going to Mumbai, then you have to be extra cautious as the city is under additional restrictions. Also Read - Mumbai Lockdown Extension: Section 144 Imposed in City, Will Continue Till July 15 | All You Need to Know

1. Section 144 has been imposed in Mumbai. So no crowding is allowed.

2. Night curfew is from 9 PM to 5 AM, unlike in most of the other cities (10 PM to 5 AM)

3. During day time also, individual movement is under monitor.

4. Non-essential movement during the day is not allowed. You can go to shops, parks, salons only in your locality.

5. The nearby localities — Navi Mumbai, Thane — are under complete shutdown.

6. MSRTCbuses not allowed other than essential services.

7. Banks and ATMs will remain open.

8. If you are an international arrival passenger, seven-day institutional quarantine, followed by 7-day home quarantine

9. For others, 14 days’ home quarantine, but if you are returning within 7 days, then no quarantine is required.

10. If you are visiting Mumbai for less than seven days, then you have to share your details of onward journey.