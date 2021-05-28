New Delhi: Despite a significant improvement in recovery rate, the state Cabinet was of the view that the ongoing lockdown should be extended for 15 days, said Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope. “The recovery rate in the state has reached 93%. In yesterday’s Cabinet meeting it was discussed that lockdown should be extended for 15 days but relaxations can be given in districts where cases have gone down, final decision will be announced soon”, news agency ANI quoted Tope as saying. Also Read - LIVE Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score And Updates: Lankans Off to a Rollicking Start

His statement comes a day after CM Uddhav Thackeray said that the government will extend the coronavirus-enforced lockdown-like curbs in the state after June 1 and relax them later in a phased manner. Earlier this month, the Thackeray-led Maharashtra government extended the lockdown-like restrictions in the state till June 1 to break the chain of COVID-19. Also Read - Tata BigBasket Deal: Tata Digital Buys Majority Stake in E-Grocery Giant; Check Details

The recovery rate in the state has reached 93%. In yesterday's Cabinet meeting it was discussed that lockdown should be extended for 15 days but relaxations can be given in districts where cases have gone down, final decision will be announced soon: Maharashtra Min Rajesh Tope pic.twitter.com/o8Iga1TxfD Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Flatmate Siddharth Pithani Arrested by NCB in Drugs Case — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2021

Earlier several reports had claimed that the Maharashtra government would lift the restrictions in a phased manner owing to the decline in Covid cases and positivity rate in the state. Tope, himself had dropped a big hint, saying that if all matters are positive, then the chief minister and deputy chief minister, in consultation with the experts of the task force, can decide on the “relaxation of the restrictions to some extent. Don’t be under the illusion that restrictions will be completely removed.”

Meanwhile, Maharashtra’s Covid-19 daily deaths continued to stay high. The state’s death toll has suprassed the 92,000-mark, though new infections continue to dip. In last 24 hours, the state reported 884 fatalities, taking its toll to 92,225. The number of fresh cases remained below the 25,000 level – dropping from 24,752 on Wednesday to 21,273, to send the tally to 56,72,180.

In Mumbai, the new infections decreased from 1,352 on Wednesday to 1,258, taking the city tally to 701,598, while deaths rose from 34 on Wednesday to 36, and total fatalities in the country’s commercial capital now rose to 14,720. The number of active cases fell from 315,042 to 301,041 now. Again outpacing the new infections, 34,470 fully cured patients returned home, taking the total to 52,76,203 while the recovery rate further improved from 92.76 per cent to 93.02 per cent.