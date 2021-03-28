Maharashtra Lockdown Latest Update: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday discussed a new strategy with officials and asked them to prepare a plan for a lockdown as people are not following the safety protocols imposed to prevent coronavirus. During the meeting, the chief minister reviewed the state’s health infrastructure including the availability of beds, oxygen, medicines, etc, to treat COVID-19 patients. He also asked officials to chalk out a plan that will have a minimum impact on the economy on the recommendation of the state COVID-19 task force, an official release said. Also Read - Mansukh Hiren Death Case: Hard Disk, Car Number Plates Found in Mumbai River; Vaze on Site as NIA Probe On

In the meeting held with CM Thackeray, Health Minister Rajesh Tope and other officials, members of the task force expressed apprehension that the state might report 40,000 fresh cases in the next 24 hours. Also Read - Night Curfew in Maharashtra From Today; Thackeray Govt Tightens Restrictions Till April 15 | Key Points

On Saturday, Maharashtra reported 35,726 new coronavirus positive cases, the second-highest daily rise, which took the tally to 26,73,461. The state also reported 166 deaths, the highest number of fatalities due to COVID-19 in this year so far. Also Read - Complete Lockdown in Aurangabad From March 30. What's Open, What's Shut

The task force advised the government to implement measures like a stricter lockdown to stem the rise in coronavirus positive cases. “There should not be any kind of confusion among the people once a lockdown is announced,” said.

Night Curfew in Maharashtra

On Saturday, the state government announced a ban on holding of all types of gatherings, including political and religious. It also ordered that restaurants, gardens and malls will remain shut between 8 PM to 7 AM beginning Saturday night. People will also not be allowed to visit beaches from 8 PM to 7 AM.

The Maharashtra government said that anyone not wearing a face mask will be fined Rs 500, as opposed to the earlier fine of Rs 200.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has also been imposed under which gathering of five or more persons will be banned at night, beginning March 28.