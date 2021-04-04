Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has declared a night curfew from tomorrow (April 5) and a complete weekend lockdown on Friday night and to Monday (April 12) morning in all districts of Maharashtra to curb the incessantly rising coronavirus cases. The night curfew will be imposed from 8 PM on Friday to 7 AM on Monday in the entire state, Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh said after a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. As of now, the restrictions have been placed only for the upcoming week, after which a review meeting will be held for further guidelines. Also Read - Govinda Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Urges Fans To Take All Necessary Precautions

"Night curfew will be put in place from 8 pm to 7 am. Only essential services will be permitted. Restaurants are permitted only for take away & parcel services. For offices, employees will have to work from home. A detailed SOP will be released soon," Shaikh said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had earlier warned of imposing a statewide lockdown if people did not follow COVID guidelines seriously.

Here’s all you need to know: