Mumbai Lockdown News: The Maharashtra government has relaxed the lockdown restrictions across the state though there is practically no use of it as more areas are under a fresh lockdown or under section 144. The markets and shops are now allowed to remain open till 7 PM. Earlier, they were allowed to function from 9 AM to 5 PM. However, these relaxations are only for the non-containment zones in the state. The aim is to control crowding.

9 AM to 7 PM: Markets open all days in a week

Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Pune

Solapur

Aurangabad,

Malegaon,

Nashik,

Dhule,

Jalgaon,

Akola,

Amravati,

Nagpur

But shops in these above-mentioned areas will open only on alternate days.

“If any crowding or failure of social distancing norms is seen, then the authorities will immediately close down such markets/shops, the notification reads.

A day earlier the state government had allowed hotels and other entities providing accommodation services outside containment zones to reopen at 33 per cent of their capacity from July 8.

The Panvel Municipal Corporation, meanwhile, has imposed many more restrictions till July 16. Only essential service, including groceries, fruits, vegetables, eggs, meat, fish, bakery products will be allowed.

Here are the new timings

1. Essential shops: 9 Am to 9 PM

2. Dairy: From 5 AM to 10 AM

3. Chemists: From 9 AM to 9 PM. 24×7 chemist shops will remain open round the clock.

4. Flour Mills: From 9 AM to 5 PM

5. Restaurants: 10 AM to 10 PM only for takeaway