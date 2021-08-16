Maharashtra Lockdown Update: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour as there would not be an option but to reimpose a lockdown if the state witnesses a surge in the number of coronavirus cases. Thackeray made the remarks while addressing the state after unfurling the national flag at the state secretariat ‘Mantralaya’ on 75th Independence Day.Also Read - Mumbai Lockdown Update: BMC Revises COVID Guidelines, Announces Relaxations. Read Details

"Most of the COVID-19 restrictions are now being relaxed. But the threat is far from over. New strains of the virus are being detected in other countries, so we have to take care that the threat doesn't hit us. Considering the availability of medical oxygen, if there is a spike in daily COVID-19 cases the state will be put under lockdown", Thackeray stated.

Thackeray also urged people to take the pledge to make the state and country Covid-free and celebrate the next Independence Day in a free atmosphere.

‘We are now celebrating 75 years of freedom, and we have to take the pledge that we will make our state and the country free of coronavirus and celebrate Independence Day next year freely. The pandemic had taken everyone back to the pre-independence days and we all were experiencing the same in the last one-and-a-half years,’ he said.

He also paid tributes to COVID-19 warriors and citizens who lost their lives to the viral infection.

Meanwhile, the BMC, earlier in the day, issued revised guidelines for the city, permitting grounds, gardens, beaches, and seafronts to open till 10 PM on all days. In a notification, the BMC asked people to adhere to COVID-19 regulations like social distancing, use of masks. The civic body has warned that the actions will be taken if the COVID-19 protocols would not be followed.