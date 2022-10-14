Mumbai: Ahead of festivities, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Friday said a temporary fare hike will be in place between October 21 and 31 for all bus services, barring the air-conditioned ‘Shivneri’ and ‘Ashwamedh’ classes. Issuing a statement on Friday evening, MSRTC said it has permission to hike fares up to 30 per cent during peak season, which is usually the summer holiday period and festivals such as Diwali. Earlier, the state-run corporation had announced it would run almost 1,500 extra buses between October 21 and 31 to tide over the Diwali rush of passengers.Also Read - LIVE PKL, HAR vs JAI Score, VIVO Pro Kabaddi League: Haryana To Battle It Out Against Jaipur

MSRTC FEE HIKE IN THESE BUSES

The fares will go up in the range of Rs 5 to Rs 100.

The temporary fare hike will be applicable only for ordinary, semi luxury, sleeper coach and Shivshahi services, and not for luxury Shivshahi and Ashwagandha classes.

The fare hike will stand withdrawn on November 1.

Those who have already booked their tickets for this period will have to pay the difference in fare during the journey.

The fare hike, however, won’t be applicable for monthly and trimonthly passes,” it added.

MSRTC, with a fleet of 16,000 buses, used to ferry 65 lakh passengers per day before the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown curtailed operations and brought down ridership considerably. Also Read - Former England International Fabrice Muamba Introduces Snapchat Filter Which Can Save People's Life From Cardiac Arrest

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporate (MSRTC) on Thursday said it would run close to 1500 extra buses between October 21 and 31 to tide over the Diwali rush, an official said on Thursday. Also Read - Over 100 Students Critical Due to Suspected Gas Leak, Admitted to Hospital in Tamil Nadu’s Hosur

Of the 1,494 buses, 368 will be operated from MSRTC’s Aurangabad division, followed by 358 from Pune, 274 from Nagpur, 228 from Mumbai, 195 from Nagpur and 71 from Amravati